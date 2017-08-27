Right to privacy verdict may reopen debate on sexual orientation

Moneycontrol News

A nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously upheld that right to privacy is indeed a "fundamental right" and the right has been included in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The remarkable verdict brings the issue of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community to the forefront and it may reawaken the struggle of gender activists contesting Article 377 which criminalises homosexuality.

"Sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy. Discrimination against an individual on the basis of sexual orientation is deeply offensive to the dignity and self-worth of the individual," the SC judgment read.

"The privacy of the home must protect the family, marriage, procreation and sexual orientation which are all important aspects of dignity," according to the verdict. "One's sexual orientation is undoubtedly an attribute of privacy."

As the nine judge bench discussed the various facets of privacy in the court on Thursday, it also observed that sexual orientation is a matter of privacy and it directly challenges the 2013 SC verdict which criminalised homosexuality.

In 2009, a Delhi High Court judgement decriminalised gay sex between consenting adults in private, arguing that criminalizing homosexual acts would violate the principles of equality and non-discrimination in the Constitution. However, in 2013, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court had set aside the high court judgement and upheld the validity of Article 377, which says "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" is punishable by imprisonment from 10 years to life.

Naz Foundation, a NGO, had filed a review petition against the 2013 ruling but it was dismissed in 2014. However, the curative petition challenging the verdict is still pending in the apex court.

The landmark judgement, upholding that private acts of sex between consenting adults is a matter of privacy, could rejuvenate the struggle against Article 377 in a new light.