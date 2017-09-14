Rhea Pillai’s lawyers forget to add zero in damages demand from Leander Paes, seek Rs 1 crore

Moneycontrol News

Springing surprise, lawyers of Rhea Pillai—former model and estranged wife of Leander Paes—said on Tuesday that they erroneously wrote one zero less in the compensation sought from the tennis star in a domestic violence case.

Instead of one crore, they missed one zero and wrote Rs 10 lakh in the petition filed with Bandra Magistrate Court. The plea, however, had the original suit stating Rs 1 crore as damages sought, reported Hindustan Times.

The ace tennis player who has been termed as an ‘absentee father’ in the plea, has been asked to pay a one-time payment of Rs 42.37 lakh for those expenses that have already been incurred, and a monthly payment of Rs 2.62 lakh to support her and their daughter.

The demand also lists a car for their daughter, preferably one which she is used to such as a Toyota Innova, or Toyota Corolla Altis, or a Honda City.

The domestic violence case was filed in 2014 but it was only in July 2017 when the Supreme Court ordered the Mumbai court to reach a decision on the matter in the six months.

“Paes failed to cater to any of her needs. It was only shortly before the filing of the custody petition that he suddenly realised his duty towards his daughter, and started making payments for her education. He started paying her school fees only from 2013, whereas she has been attending school since 2010, and all her expenses were borne by Pillai,” said Rhea's petition.