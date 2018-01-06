App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Revenue from passenger fare up by 5%, freight 8%: Railways

The revenue of the railways from both passenger traffic as well as freight movement has gone up by more than five and eight percent respectively between April-December 2017 as compared to the same period previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The revenue of the railways from both passenger traffic as well as freight movement has gone up by more than five and eight percent respectively between April-December 2017 as compared to the same period previous year, a senior official of the railway board said on Friday.

The revenue from passenger fare rose to Rs 37,134 crore in 2017 as compared to the revenue of Rs 35,295 crore generated in the corresponding period in 2016. This shows a growth of 5.2 percent, Mohd Jamshed, Member, Traffic, Railway Board, told reporters here.

He also said that earning from freight went up by 8.39 percent during the same period. While in 2017 (April- December), it generated Rs 80,691 crore, in the same period in 2016, it earned the railways Rs 76,288 crore.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal recently said that the railways had set a target to triple its freight traffic to three billion tonnes by 2030 from the existing 1.1 billion tonnes.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.