Return or face action: Tamil Nadu govt to striking transport staff

Taking a tough stand, the Tamil Nadu government today asked agitating transport workers to resume work by tomorrow or face departmental action as the indefinite strike by some transport unions over wage-related issues entered the third day.

State Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar said many staff have returned to work today and expressed confidence that normal operations could resume tomorrow.

"Many have returned today. We believe (more of them) will come tomorrow also. If not, departmental action will be initiated as per law," he told reporters in Karur.

The minister claimed that despite the stir, 80 per cent buses were running in the state.

"Many are getting back to work today considering the wage revision offered by us, besides respecting the High Court directive in this regard yesterday," he said.

Reacting to the government's warning, M Shanmugam, the General Secretary of DMK-backed Labour Progressive Federation), said, "We know how to face them, we have faced them (in the past)."

"We are not going to withdraw the strike till our problems end," he told reporters in Chennai after a consultative meeting with other trade unions.