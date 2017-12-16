App
Dec 16, 2017 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Restrictions on entry of devotees into sanctum sanctorum of Jagannath temple

The Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice BP Das had earlier submitted its interim report to Odisha government and suggested several measures to streamline affairs at the the 12th Century shrine.

Odisha government has imposed restriction on the entry of devotees including VVIPs into the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The instruction in this regard was given by the Law Department to the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) based on the recommendation of the Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of Sri Jagannath Temple.

"Darshan of the deities in the temple by the devotees including the VIPs shall be restricted only up to 'Bhittar Katha' (a wooden separation). None except 'Sevaks' (priests) having actual 'Seba' (ritual) in the 'Garvagruha' (sanctum sanctorum) on any particular day should be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum," the letter of the Law Department to SJTA said.

"Entry into the sanctum sanctorum during 'Paramanik Darshan' and 'Sahana Mela Darshan' (public prayer) should be stopped," the letter read.

The law department also said that the violators of the order should be heavily fined, the letter added.

The Law Department has also asked Collector and SP of Puri district to take necessary steps for implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into the affairs of Sri Jagannath Temple.

