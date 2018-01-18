App
Jan 18, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Republic Day Parade 2018: All India Radio plans Mann Ki Baat tableau

It is the flagship programme of AIR, owned by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and the broadcaster wants to feature it in the parade.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

All India Radio (AIR) is likely to come up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in its tableau at the 2018 Republic Day parade in New Delhi, as an attempt to further popularize the show and increase its reach, according to a report in Mint.

Mann Ki Baat was started in October 2014 as a monthly programme in which PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation and takes up issues related to public interest. It is the flagship programme of AIR, owned by public broadcaster Prasar Bharati and the broadcaster wants to feature it, said the report quoting a person familiar with the development.

The show - aired in 18 languages and 33 dialects – reportedly earned close to Rs 10 crore in revenue via advertisements as of March 2017.

The show has been aired by All India Radio since more than two years now with 39 episodes addressed by the PM. It is the first time the programme will be featured in AIR’s tableau. It will help the broadcasters to popularise the show and extend its reach to remotest parts of the country, a former information and broadcasting ministry official told Mint.

The broadcaster has also planned an extensive coverage of the 10 leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) who will be present at the Republic Day parade..

