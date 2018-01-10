App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 10, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reports: Vijay Mukhi, India's 'Internet guru' and author of 80 books, no more

Vijay Mukhi, famously known as India’s Internet Guru, passed away at his home in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vijay Mukhi, famously known as India’s Internet Guru, passed away at his home in Mumbai on Tuesday night, according to media reports, after suffering a heart attack. His last rites will reportedly be held at the Shivaji Park crematorium at Dadar today.

An engineer from Mumbai’s VJTI, Vijay Mukhi began his own computer training institute ‘Vijay Mukhi’s Computer Institute’ in 1989 when computers were still nascent in the country with the aim to teach students the latest technologies.

For a very long period, Vijay focused on his courses on C-Windows programming, Ole, MFC classes, Powerbuilder-Visual Basic at his training institute. Then, with the advent of the Internet and Java, he modified the course structure to include networking technologies, which covered the bits and bytes of the internet protocols.

Along with training, Vijay Mukhi started writing his own books. In his life, he wrote over 80 technical books. He has also written books on various e-security topics.

Other than training and writing books, Vijay Mukhi was also the lead developer for an e-security product ‘Helios’ which incorporates rootkit and malware detection on the Windows Operating System.

He served as the President of a body called FIST, Foundation of Information Security and Technology, which aims at finding resolutions to all security related problems and updating various sections of the society on cyber crime and cyber safety.

A  member of High Court/State Government Committee on Pornography and Cyber Laws, he also co-chaired Cyber Safety Week - a joint effort of Mumbai Police and Nasscom. Further, he chaired the IT Committee at FICCI and was designated the post of Chairman for the IT Committee at Indian Merchant Chambers (IMC).

A Past President of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE-Mumbai), and The National Association of Computer Trainers (NACT), he was also a co-founder of the Internet Users Community of India (IUCI).

tags #Current Affairs #India

