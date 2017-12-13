Report says Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will auction wedding photos for charity

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who have been dating for over four years finally tied the knot in a private ceremony at a luxurious ceremony in Italy.

The wedding was every bit of the dream, starting from the ceremony to a teary-eyed Anushka walking down the aisle in a gorgeous Sabyasachi light pink gown.

Several media reports now claim that the star couple will be selling their photos to an American fashion magazine, the proceeds of which will go to charity.

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you," Sharma and Kohli said on Twitter, posting pictures of the wedding ceremony.

The couple has known to be very vocal about their love for animals, and reports speculate it will be donated to that cause.

The power couple will be hosting two bashes once they return; one in Delhi on December 21 for their relatives and the other one on December 26 in Mumbai for friends and colleagues.

A private ceremony earlier in Italy was graced by close friends and family of the star duo and was performed as per Hindu rituals.

A News 18 report claimed that the couple is now off on their honeymoon touring the Italian countryside, including Rome.

In a statement by Sharma's representative, the couple said they will shift to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai later this month.

After the reception, the couple will fly to South Africa where Kohli will be prepping for the upcoming series.

The actor will spend New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.

(With inputs from PTI)