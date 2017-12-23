App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Removal of stockholding limits to ease sugar prices: Ind-Ra

The removal of stockholding limits on sugar dealers will improve sugar demand at trader/dealer level and ease pressure on sugar prices, India Ratings said in its report here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government's decision to remove stockholding limits on sugar dealers to keep prices in check, is expected to ease pressure on sugar prices and improve sugar demand at trader and dealer levels, according to a report.

Last Tuesday, the government lifted stockholding limits imposed on dealers in sugar season (SS) 2016-17, owing to softening of sugar prices over the course of the first two and a half months of SS 2017-18 and the government's expectation of a balanced demand-supply scenario and stable sugar prices in SS 2017-18.

The removal of stockholding limits on sugar dealers will improve sugar demand at trader/dealer level and ease pressure on sugar prices, India Ratings said in its report here.

The government had imposed stockholding limits at both miller and dealer levels to keep sugar prices in check in SS 2016-17. While the stockholding limits on sugar millers was valid up to October 2017, the limits for dealers was extended up to end-December 2017.

related news

While the arrival of the new season's sugar was expected to result in a slight moderation in the sugar prices, the sluggish off-take on account of of the imposed limits played a major role in decline in average ex-mill prices to about Rs 34/kg in December 2017 from Rs 36.5/kg at the beginning of the crushing season.

With the expectation of normal sugar production, and crushing starting early in some of the major sugar producing states in SS 2017-18, the production in the country increased about 30 per cent to 6.94 million tonnes as of December 15 than the corresponding period of SS 2016-17.

Further, the possibility of sugar surplus in SS 2018-19 and prospects of sugar imports from Pakistan also led to the softening of sugar prices.

Ind-Ra believes it is too early to comment on production expectations for SS 2018-19, and said it would be prudent to do so once the initial government estimates regarding the cane acreage is available.

The threat of subsidised sugar imports from Pakistan into India also remains a key monitorable.

Ind-Ra pointed out that high import duties of 50 per cent and high cost of production for Pakistan-based millers just about shields the domestic sugar millers from imports.

However, any adverse movement in prices resulting in sugar imports from Pakistan becoming cheaper than domestic prices will impact the Indian sugar millers, it added.

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.