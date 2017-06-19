App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 18, 2017 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Registration open for rooftop solar power plants

The Delhi government's power department said it opened the registration process for installation of rooftop solar power plants in the city, as it aims to tap one GW of green energy by the year 2020.

"The registration process has been opened for residents of Delhi in the residential, institutional and social sector categories under the city government's solar policy of 2016 and Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission's (Net Metering for Renewable Energy) Regulations 2014," a senior official said.

Under the scheme, 30 per cent central finance assistance will be given by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on the cost of solar photo-voltaic plant.

The generation based incentive (GBI) of Rs two per unit is also there for residential category, the official said.

The Indraprastha Power Generation Company Ltd (IPGCL) has empanelled vendors for solar photo-voltaic installations.

Earlier this month, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed the power department to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) and a roadmap for promoting installation of solar power panels in the city.

The Delhi Solar Policy, which aims at mass adoption of solar power in the city, was notified on September 27, 2016.

The highlights of the policy includes a generation-based incentive for three years.

