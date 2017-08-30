Record-Breaking Mumbai rains grim reminder of 2005 Floods  

Moneycontrol News

Gasping in waist-deep waters yesterday, memories flashed back in the mind of Mumbaikars of the last time the ‘city that never stops’ was brought to an almost standstill: 26 July 2005.

Weathermen, too believe that this could be the worst floods since 2005.

Most office goers waded the way back to home yesterday as CM Devendra Fadnavis advised people to stay indoors.

In three hours, the city received nine times more than than average rainfall. Mumbai’s almost 300 mm rain on Tuesday made it the wettest August Day in 20 years.

More than a decade ago, on 26 July 2005, at around 2.00 pm, the Mumbai Metropolitan region was struck by a severe storm and a subsequent deluge. The IMD station in Santacruz recorded 944 mm of rain for 24 hours ending at 8.30 on the morning of 27 July.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Regional Met Centre Director General K S Hosalikar said that the situation thankfully not like the July 26, 2005 one as clouds over the megalopolis are not that thick.

KS Hosalikar further stated, "We are continuously watching the rain, cloud developments and updating concerned authorities about it. We are observing developments every 15 minutes instead of routine observation interval of three hours."

The floods of July 2005 remain a grim memory in the minds of Mumbaikars. The financial capital was struck by a severe storm and had killed more than 500 people in the city, with the majority of deaths occurring in shanty town slums, which are home to more than half of the city’s population.

On that ill-fated day in 2005, a cloudburst had released the huge downpour, bringing the city to its knees. It brought in its wake, landslides, outbreak of diseases, more than 24,000 animal carcasses, over 20,000 damaged vehicles, at least 2,500 buses and over 1 lakh houses.

2005 was also the first time ever that Mumbai’s airports – Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Juhu and Sahar aerodome – were closed for more than 30 hours because of heavy flooding on the runways, extremely poor visibility and submerged Instrument Landing System equipment. The airports subsequently opened on July 28 morning.

Numerous flights were indefinitely cancelled on July 31 as well due to water logging of the runways. Even the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which saw numerous landslides, was shut for 24 hours, a first incident ever in its history.

As per a SkyMetWeather report, the present heavy rainfall activities will subside after 24 hours. While moderate to heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy showers will continue during the next 24 hours, there will be a reduction in rainfall after that. The residents can heave a sigh of relief and residents can expect life to be back to normal, with the city slowly crawling back to life.

Experts blamed unhindered construction on floodplains and coastal areas, along with lack of storm-water drains and clogged waterways by plastic garbage, as reasons for the disaster.

Some of the factors that have can be attributed for the current deluge are-

# No modernisation of a 100-year old drainage system ever since the colonial era

# No warnings issued ahead

# Desilting of Mithi river and other drain channels yet to be completed

# Defaulting contractors allowed to continue work

# Corruption in approval and grant of contracts

#Failure to spread allocated funds

# Massive delay in storm water disposal system (Brimstowad) project , which included plans of 8 pumping stations and 58 projects to improve the city's century-old pipelines

With the rain and the high tide overloading an ageing drainage system, people could be in for worse floods. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been called in.

In a span of 9 hours from 8:30 am today until 5:30 pm, Santa Cruz in Mumbai has recorded a whopping 298 mm of rains which happens to be more than the city has witnessed in a 24 hours period in the month of August during the last decade. In fact, the city is soon likely to cross the all time August record.

Here's a look at the comparisns through a few photos:

2005 Mumbai Floods

Stranded passengers walk across submerged tracks at a railway station in Bombay July 27, 2005 (Courtesy: Reuters)

A man holds a warning sign as people walk through a waterlogged street in Bombay July 27, 2005. Landslides and floods killed at least 30 people in India's Maharashtra state, leaving dozens more missing, and crippled normal life in the nation's financial hub (Courtesy: Reuters)

A man removes water from his house in Bombay (Courtesy: Reuters)

A taxi damaged by rain-triggered floods lies on the side of a road in Bombay July 28, 2005 (Courtesy: Reuters)

Here are some snaps from yesterday's torrential downpour that is still continuing:

People walk on water-logged railway tracks during rains at a railway station (Courtesy: Reuters)

A passenger bus moves through a water-logged road during rains (Courtesy: Reuters)

People walk on water-logged railway tracks during rains at a railway station in Mumbai (Courtesy: Reuters)

Commuters walk through water-logged roads after rains in Mumbai (Courtesy: Reuters)