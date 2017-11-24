EWS and LIG schemes picking up fast; MIG to gain momentum post enhancement of carpet area: Puri

Noting that the government so far has sanctioned a total of 30.76 lakh houses across all verticals since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, said on Wednesday that while there has been momentum as far as EWS and LIG schemes are concerned. MIG scheme will take off post the enhancement of the carpet area in case of the MIG scheme.

“EWS and LIG (scheme expansion) is very fast. We have already disbursed Rs 1300 crore by way of credit linked subsidy scheme. I had to transfer Rs 400 crore to the LIG and EWS. It is slow in the MIG part and there was a reason for it. That was because the MIG part came only in December 2016. Between January and May because of elections in different states, there was not much offtake. We have taken two steps recently – increased the carpet in MIG I from 90 to 120 sqm and MIG 2 from 110 to 150 sqm and increased the house building advance for government employees. With these steps, the PMAY (Urban) scheme is going to take off,” he told Moneycontrol.

Currently, 15.65 lakh houses have been grounded and are at various stages of construction and about 4.13 lakh houses have been constructed since the launch of the mission on June 25, 2015, he said while inaugurating the national workshop on accelerating implementation of urban missions PMAY and Swachh Bharat mission (urban) in the Capital on Friday.

As for states that have done well in implementing these schemes, he told Moneycontrol that some states clearly stand out. “We now have an app where every state can look into the app and see who is doing well and who is not. And that app actually has a purpose. Purpose is to encourage other states that are not doing well, the purpose is not to name and shame. And find out the reasons why they are not doing well. And then take the measures necessary to correct it,” Puri said.

On the smart cities mission, Puri told Moneycontrol that 90 cities have so far been selected under the mission and 10 more are yet to be selected. “As much as Rs 30,000 crore worth of contracting has been done for 7065 projects. Some state urban ministers have also come to us for technical help. I am confident that by March 2018 work will be seen in these cities,” he said.

Addressing the day-long workshop, the Minister observed that the local demand for housing is pegged at around 12 million and informed that the government has endeavoured a number of measures like infrastructure status to affordable housing, direct tax benefits under Section 80-IBA of the Income Tax Act, relaxation in FDI and ECB proposals, reduction in holding period for long-term capital gain benefits and standardized usage of carpet area definition. Emphasis on reforms like stamp duty exemption and single window clearance, have been actively pursued by the ministry.

“Today’s seminar is very focused. We have all gathered to deliberate on the bottlenecks and roadblocks that impend the progress of States/UTs with respect to the implementation of the In-situ Slum Rehabilitation (ISSR) and Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) verticals. The ISSR vertical has had a few challenges in its implementation due to land related issues, financing models, selection of private developer, beneficiary participation and policy concerns of the States/UTs. It is pivotal for the States/UTs to adopt a slum free approach and comprehensively develop their cities with focus on slum redevelopment taking complete advantage of the ISSR vertical” he added.

He also called on the states to ensure better outreach for Credit-linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) and focus on convergence between the banking institutions, private sector and beneficiaries.

“The Credit-linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) needs better outreach. The States need to focus and bring about a convergence between the banking institutions, private sector and beneficiaries,” he said.

On the initiatives taken in the direction of addressing the housing demand, the Minister informed that in order to create an enabling environment, the ministry has recently launched the 8 PPP models for affordable housing along with the housing technology challenge to bring in the state of art innovations into the housing sector, he added.