RBSE results Class 12 to be declared today: Check out rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, is set to declare Class 12 exam results today at 12 pm.

Nearly 3 lakh students appeared for the RBSE exams. Results will be declared on official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Students can log on to the websites at around 12 pm, enter information such as hall ticket number and date of birth and access the results.

With the promulgation of the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act in 1957, this Board was set up in Jaipur on 4th Dec, 1957. It was shifted to Ajmer in 1961. In the year 1973 it began functioning in its present multistoried building with an enchanting dignity of its own with all amenities.

RBSE exams took place between March 2 and 25.

Results for the commerce and science streams will be declared today. It is not clear whether Arts results will be declared today.