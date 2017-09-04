App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 04, 2017 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI to stay on hold even after disappointing GDP data: Nomura

The Reserve Bank is likely to stay on hold in its policy review meet in October and instead focus on banking resolution and liquidity management, despite June quarter 'disappointing' GDP data, Nomura said in a report.

RBI to stay on hold even after disappointing GDP data: Nomura

The Reserve Bank is likely to stay on hold in its policy review meet in October and instead focus on banking resolution and liquidity management, despite June quarter 'disappointing' GDP data, Nomura said in a report.

From the RBI’s perspective, the GDP data are disappointing, but the current slowdown is largely due to GST, which should be seen as transitory, Japanese financial services major said, adding the cash-intensive sectors like trade, transportation and construction are rebounding.

The report further said the turnaround in private services suggests that the growth cycle will head higher once the GST effects fade.

"We expect the RBI to continue to expect better growth prospects in the coming quarters," Nomura said in a research note and added that inflation remains the key focus area.

Inflation is on an upward trajectory led by rising food prices, transitory effects of house rent allowance increases and an initial inflationary impact from the GST, it said.

"With this backdrop and given our view that both growth and inflation are headed higher in the next 6-9 months, we expect the RBI to stay on hold and instead focus on banking resolution and liquidity management," the report added.

The RBI reduced the repo rate by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent earlier in August, citing reduction in inflation risks. The rate cut was the first in 10 months and brought policy rates to a near 7-year low.

India's economic growth slipped to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent during April-June, underscoring the disruptions caused by uncertainty related to the GST rollout amid a slowdown in manufacturing activities.

Given the lower April-June quarter print, Nomura revised its full-year forecast to 6.7 per cent in 2017 (as against 6.9 per cent earlier) and noted that GDP is expected to accelerate to 7.8 per cent in 2018 (as against 7.7 per cent earlier).

"We expect GDP growth to average 7.4 per cent year-on- year in the second half of 2017 as against 5.9 per cent in the first half, aided by ongoing remonetisation, restocking post-GST, state pay commission hikes and lagged effects of lower lending rates.

tags #Economy #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.