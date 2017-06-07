App
Jun 07, 2017 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI says 83% currency has been remonetised

RBI denies charges that there is a shortage of cash in the system post demonetisation

RBI says 83% currency has been remonetised

Denying there was any shortage of cash in the system the Reserve Bank today said that nearly 83 per cent of the currency has been remonetised.

The government had demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, junking nearly 87 per cent of the currency in circulation.

On December 2, replying to questions in Lok Sabha, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Finance , had said that there were 17,165 million pieces of Rs 500 notes and 6,858 million pieces of Rs 1,000 notes in circulation when demonetisation was announced.

"According to our latest data, 82.67 per cent of the currency has been remonetised and in volume terms, it is 108 per cent," RBI deputy governor B P Kanungo told reporters today.

Kanungo admitted that there could be shortage in some areas but there was not any shortage in the system.He said RBI is monitoring the situation on a regular basis and has made enough arrangements to replenish cash."Yes, there could be shortage of currency in some pockets but whenever such things come to our notice, we respond immediately through various measures including inter-chest remittances.I won't agree to the view that there is cash shortage on a longer term basis or persistent basis at any place," he said.

On shortage of cash at ATMs, the deputy governor said in an area where there are seven to eight ATMs, there is always one or two ATMs which would be dispensing cash.

