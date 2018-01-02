App
Jan 02, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI Bonds scheme not closed: Finance Ministry

The 8 percent Savings Bonds Scheme, also known as RBI Bonds Scheme, is not being closed. 8 percent Scheme is being replaced by 7.75 percent Savings Bonds Scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Ministry today said RBI Bonds Scheme has not been closed but the interest rate on such papers is lowered to 7.75 percent.

Yesterday, the government notified that the 8 percent GoI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 "shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of business on Tuesday, January 2, 2018."

"The 8 percent Savings Bonds Scheme, also known as RBI Bonds Scheme, is not being closed. 8 percent Scheme is being replaced by 7.75 percent Savings Bonds Scheme," Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said in a tweet.

These taxable bonds are meant for individual other than Non-Resident Indians with no maximum limit for investment.

In 2003, the government came out with bonds offering 8 percent interest to encourage retail investors to invest.

The bond was open for subscription from April 21, 2003, and had a fixed tenure of six years. There was no upper limit for investment.

