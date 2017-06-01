App
Jun 01, 2017 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kumar, who took charge on Thursday, will look after Department of Information Technology, Payment and Settlement Systems and External Investments and Operations, RBI said in a statement.

RBI appoints Ganesh Kumar as new Executive Director

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Ganesh Kumar as Executive Director (ED) after Chandan Sinha opted for voluntary retirement on May 31, 2017.

Kumar, who took charge on Thursday, will look after Department of Information Technology,  Payment and Settlement Systems and External Investments and Operations, RBI said in a statement.

Kumar, a career central banker, is Masters in Business Administration from Cochin  University of Science and Technology and holds a diploma in Management from IIM, Bangalore, besides diplomas in Law and Banking.

He had joined the Reserve Bank in 1984 and has served in the areas of payment systems, supervision, foreign exchange, information technology and Government and Bank Accounts in the Bank.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kumar was Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Information Technology in the Reserve Bank.

