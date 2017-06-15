Ray of hope for laid off IT employees as Karnataka govt offers legal aid

Moneycontrol News

Karnataka government would provide legal help to IT employees who have lost their jobs in the recent layoffs by the software companies told Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge to reporters yesterday, as per the Financial Express report.

The minister said that it is difficult for an employee to understand the various aspect of the labour laws. Employee unions have said that they do not have the necessary resources to support the affected employees.

The report said that the government is trying understand the concerns of the employee and then take up the issue with the IT companies.

The government has received representations from different IT employee unions to take action against companies that have reportedly layoffs employees.

IT minister reiterated the need for employees to get upgraded with the latest technology and reskill themselves to stay relevant. State government has also plan to set up centres of excellence in emerging technology like big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and animation.

The state is keen to become the skill capital and to safeguard that jobs remain in Bengaluru, he said.