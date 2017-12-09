App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 09, 2017 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ram temple will be built at right time, says V K Singh

Union minister V K Singh on Saturday said that Ram temple will be built at the right time and as promised in the NDA manifesto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister V K Singh on Saturday said that Ram temple will be built at the right time and as promised in the NDA manifesto.

The Union minister for external affairs was here to attend a convocation ceremony of a private university.

Speaking about Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's entry into Pakistan's politics, Singh said that it depended on Pakistan if it wanted to become a terrorist nation.

We should not be concerned about it and the decision should be left to Pakistan, he said.

Singh, in the event, also said he accidentally entered politics and had never planned it.

"I wanted to serve the society after retiring from the army and joined a Anna Hazare's movement. But, I distanced myself from the movement when it started taking a political shape. Then I accidentally came into politics, he said.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.