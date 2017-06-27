Ram temple construction date to be declared by Nov: Sakshi

The construction date of a "grand" Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to be finalised in the 'Dharma Sansad' which is scheduled in November in Karnataka, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said.

The BJP MP from the Unnao Constituency in Uttar Pradesh told reporters at his residence, "Saints and seers from across the country will participate in the 'sansad' in Udupi district. This is the last word on construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and no power on earth can stop it."

He said that he met Madhuracharya Vishesh Kirti Ji in Karnataka during his recent visit and discussed the same with him.

"Fielding former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is a conspiracy of the Congress," he added

He praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for giving his support to NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.