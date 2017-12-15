Rajsamand labourer murder: Rajasthan police arrests social media supporters of killer

Police in Rajasthan have detained five people for publishing posts on social media supporting Shambulal Raigar, the man behind the murder of Mohammad Afrazul - a migrant labourer from Bengal in Rajsamand district for alleged ‘Love Jihad’. The move comes as part of the department’s serious efforts to ensure that the law and order situation remains normal in the state following the shocking murder.

As per a report in India Today, two people were arrested for creating nuisance and disturbing communal harmony under the IPC and Information Technology Act. The police have also frozen at least one bank account belonging to Raigar’s wife after its details were put on social media to seek financial assistance leading to the deposit of around Rs 3 lakh. Earlier the police remand of Raigar, who left the country in shock by posting a video him murdering Afrazul, was extended for 10 days from existing three days on 10th December.

DGP OP Gahlotra had applauded the district police for nabbing Raigar in such a short period and assured that no such incidences will happen in the future. "I have been sent here by the Chief Minister. To assure the community that she is with them. From the Government's side, an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the victim family. I have inspected the place of incident here. Have also supervised the investigation that is underway," he was quoted as saying in the report.

The incident, however, has led to a rise of tension in the already sensitive and communally polarised state which has been in the news for recurring instances of mob lynching led by the cow vigilantes. A large number of people had gathered at Udaipur on Thursday and marched in support of Raigar who had claimed in a video that he hacked and burned Mohammad Afrazul to death for allegedly committing ‘Love Jihad’.

The situation is particularly tense in Rajsamand and Udaipur district. The ensuing violence by those opposing his arrest led to injuries to many people including a dozen police personnel. Even strict measures including the suspension of internet services, strong police presence and arrests of around 175 miscreants have failed to restore peace in the region.