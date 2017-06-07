App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 07, 2017 07:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath Singh to hold meeting of North East CMs on Monday

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting of chief ministers of north east states bordering Myanmar here on Monday.

Rajnath Singh to hold meeting of North East CMs on Monday

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting of chief ministers of north east states bordering Myanmar here on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and top officials of the ministry would be present at the meeting, officials said.

Chief Ministers of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to attend the meeting, they said.

Singh would be visiting Myanmar border areas by helicopter on Tuesday, state protocol department officials said.

tags #Business #India #Indian Politics #Wire News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.