Sep 11, 2017 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajnath reaches Jammu, to meet political, civil society

The home minister straightway proceeded to the Convention Centre where he will meet various political and civil society delegations from the Jammu region

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, reached here today to meet various political and civil society delegations, officials said.

Accompanied by Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, the home minister was received by Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta and state minister Zulfkar Ali at the Jammu airport, an official spokesman said.

The home minister straightway proceeded to the Convention Centre where he will meet various political and civil society delegations from the Jammu region, according to the official.

Rajya Sabha MP from the state Shamsher Singh Manhas, legislators Ajatshatru, Vikram Randhawa, Rajesh Gupta and senior officers of civil administration and police were also present at the Convention Centre, Jammu, the spokesman added.

Earlier today, at the conclusion of his visit to the Kashmir Valley, the home minister visited the border district of Rajouri in the Jammu region.

tags #Current Affairs #India

