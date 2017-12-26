App
Dec 26, 2017 09:18 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Rajinikanth's fan meet begins, fuels buzz on political plunge

Rajinikanth will meet his fans till December 31. For the last few months, every time, his name crops up, speculation is rife that perhaps this time he will announce his political entry. During his last interaction with fans, he had said he will take the decision on political debut at the right time.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The suspense over superstar Rajinikanth’s possible foray into politics continues. The actor will be meeting his fans for six days starting Tuesday in what is being seen as an attempt to gather feedback.

Rajinikanth will meet his fans till December 31. For the last few months, every time, his name crops up, speculation is rife that perhaps this time he will announce his political entry. During his last interaction with fans, he had said he will take the decision on political debut at the right time.

TTV Dinakaran’s emphatic victory in the RK Nagar bypolls has accentuated the political flux in Tamil Nadu politics triggered by J Jayalalithaa’s death last December. The merged AIADMK faction, known as the EPS-OPS group, has been involved in a protracted battle with Dinakaran over Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

The opposition DMK, now being led by MK Stalin, is yet to find its footing after consecutive defeat in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The recent judgment in the 2G scam exonerating A Raja and Kanimozhi has also disrupted the internal dynamics within the Karunanidhi family.

related news

Two people who met Rajinikanth met over the last week had different versions on the timing of his political plunge. "He has made his political intentions clear. During his meet with fans, he is all set to make the announcement. He has decided not to wait longer," the source said.

The other person who met the superstar also said that Rajinikanth will enter politics but not soon. "Rajinikanth will certainly enter politics but he won't be announcing it anytime soon. There should be a context when he makes that announcement and he is in no hurry to do so," said the person.

While Rajinikanth's political entry is widely speculated, there is only one person who can decide when that announcement would be made and that's the superstar himself. As a dialogue in his film Muthu says,"No one can predict my arrival. But when the time is right, I will be there."

It is up to the star to decide when the right time will be.

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Rajinikanth

