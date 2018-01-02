App
Jan 02, 2018 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajinikanth will be an NDA ally in 2019 general elections: Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Rajinikanth has earlier said that he will take a call on the Lok Sabha polls "when the time comes"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amid the flurry of congratulations and welcomes on the announcement of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s foray into politics, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan told the media that the actor's proposed party will be an NDA ally in 2019.

Rajinikanth had earlier said that he would take a call on the Lok Sabha polls "when the time comes".

On Sunday, Rajinikanth, ending a decade-long wait announced his entry into politics claiming he would launch a party before the next state Assembly polls. "I am joining politics and it is for sure," said the actor which was followed by a rousing applause from his fans and followers.

The state BJP chief had also congratulated Rajinikanth for his entry into politics on Sunday and wrote, "Welcome actor Rajinikanths political entry with motto of corruption free good governance which is the sole aim of BJP (sic)."

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has also made inroads into politics lately, congratulated Rajinikanth on Twitter and said,  "I congratulate my brother Rajini for his social consciousness and his political entry. Welcome welcome."

The ruling AIDMK were cautious in welcoming the 67-year-old. “Anybody is free to enter politics. Rajinikanth is a seasoned politician. But he will have to spell out his political blueprint,” Party leader Maitreyan said.

Addressing fans on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet on Sunday, the actor had said he would launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

He said the party would be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time. Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is due in 2021.

The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said and added that truthfulness, hard work, and growth will be the slogan of his party.

"Do good, speak and only good will happen," will be the guiding slogan, he said.

Meanwhile, in order to "bring about a positive change to Tamil Nadu politics", Rajinikanth launched a website and asked his followers to register themselves. 

