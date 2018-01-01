Rajinikanth launches website, seeks support to bring in positive change in Tamil Nadu politics

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on the first day of a six-day-long photo session in Chennai. Rajinikanth is expected to announce his decision to join politics on December 31 (PTI)

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday took to Twitter promising a change in political fortunes of Tamil Nadu, just a day after he announced his decision to float a political party. In an attempt to bring together individuals who want to bring about a good political change in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth has formed a website called rajinimandram.org.

“Please register if you want to bring about a positive change to Tamil Nadu politics,” said Rajinikanth addressing his followers in Tamil.

In the message, he mentioned that one needs to register their name and interestingly also their voter identity card number to become a member on the portal. Within minutes of the message being posted on Twitter, the website crashed.

To register on the website, one needs to enter their user-name, country of origin, phone number and e-mail address. Upon receiving a one-time-password on the mobile phone, a password can be created to login. However, since the website crashed, one has still wait to see what information the website has to offer once a user logs in.

On Sunday, Rajinikanth announced that his plan to enter politics was ‘firm’ and that he would launch his own party. He had said that change is needed and that his party will contest all 234 seats of the state in the next assembly elections in 2021. He also added that his party would step down from power if it was unable to fulfil its electoral promises within three years of coming into power.