Rajinikanth launches website, seeks support to bring in positive change in Tamil Nadu politics

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday took to Twitter promising a change in political fortunes of Tamil Nadu, just a day after he announced his decision to float a political party. In an attempt to bring together individuals who want to bring about a good political change in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth has formed a website called rajinimandram.org.
“Please register if you want to bring about a positive change to Tamil Nadu politics,” said Rajinikanth addressing his followers in Tamil.
In the message, he mentioned that one needs to register their name and interestingly also their voter identity card number to become a member on the portal. Within minutes of the message being posted on Twitter, the website crashed.
To register on the website, one needs to enter their user-name, country of origin, phone number and e-mail address. Upon receiving a one-time-password on the mobile phone, a password can be created to login. However, since the website crashed, one has still wait to see what information the website has to offer once a user logs in.