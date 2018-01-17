App
Jan 17, 2018 10:19 PM IST

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan share dais amid political buzz

The veteran actors were at a function where the pooja for the film 'Kizhakku Africavil Raju' (Raju in East Africa) was being conducted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In the midst of hype over their political entry, the top two actors of Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, today shared the dais at a function here.

The veteran actors were at a function where the pooja for the film 'Kizhakku Africavil Raju' (Raju in East Africa) was being conducted.

Rajinikanth, who had announced on December 31 that he would form his party before the next state assembly polls, snapped the clapboard and Haasan, set to embark on a political tour next month, inaugurated the shoot.

The film is being planned as a sequel "in motion capture technology" to AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran starrer, the 1973 super hit 'Ulagam Sutrum Valiban,' film industry sources said.

The sequel to the movie could not be done at that time as MGR got fully engaged in politics. State Ministers C Vijayabaskar and Kadambur C Raju participated.

Rajinikanth and Haasan had shared the dais in Malaysia earlier this month for a fund-raising event held by the 'Nadigar Sangam' here, known officially as the South Indian Film Artistes Association.

Haasan has said he will announce his political party's name on February 21 at Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram and begin a state-wide tour the same day.

"At the commencement of the journey, I intend to announce the name of my political party along with the guiding principles we intend to live by," Haasan said in a statement yesterday.

