Rajasthan reels under cold wave conditions

Rajasthan continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions with fog adversely affecting rail and road traffic.

Due to dense fog, various trains in NWR region were running late whereas two flights were diverted to Jaipur.

Jaipur International Airport Director JS Balhara said an Air India flight from Bangkok to Chandigarh and a Jet Airways flight from Pune to New Delhi landed at Jaipur after being diverted due to poor visibility in the early hours of Monday.

Mount Abu was recorded the coldest place in the state with mercury touching the freezing point followed by 2.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, 3.2 in Alwar and 3.4 in Sri Ganganagar, an official of the MeT department here said.

Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, 4.3 in Pilani, 5.6 in Bhilwara, 6.3 in Chittorgarh, 6.6 in Eranpura and Bikaner, 7.0 in Dabok, 7.2 in Jaisalmer, 7.3 in Banasthali, 8.4 in Bundi, 8.5 in Jaipur, 8.7 in Swai Madhopur, 8.8 in Jodhpur, 9.4 in Ajmer, 10.2 in Kota and 10.4 degrees Celsius in Barmer, respectively, the official said.

The maximum temperature at most of the places in the state was recorded between 19 and 28.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

The MeT department has predicted cold wave situation in northern places and weather is likely to remain dry in the next 24 hours.