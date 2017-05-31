Rajasthan High Court wants cow to be declared national animal

Moneycontrol News

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday suggested the Centre to declare cow as national animal amid the chorus around the contentious issue of cattle slaughter. It also insisted that punishment for cow slaughter should be increased from the current three years of imprisonment to life term.

The court's recommendation comes a day after Madras High Court put a 4-week stay on Environment Ministry-notified amendment banning sale of cattle for slaughter.

The Rajasthan High Court was hearing a 2016 case pertaining to Hingonia Gaushala where about 8,000 cows died between January 1 and July 31 2015 allegedly due to lack of health care facilities and accidental injuries.

The decision from the court came amid protests across the country, after the Centre last week issued a controversial notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets.

The Centre’s bracketed rules defined cattle as bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

The Environment Ministry last week notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for the purpose of slaughter.

Meanwhile, the security was beefed up at the premier institute IIT Madras as student groups took to furious protesting, this morning.

Students were reported holding a protest march up to the IIT-Madras Dean's office and demanding that the attackers involved be expelled after a PhD scholar was allegedly beaten up by fellow right wing students for participating in ‘Beef Fest’.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the central order and issued notice to both the Union Government and the state government seeking their reply.

Opposition parties across the country slammed the BJP-ruled government claiming that the move would invariably impact the export market and trade of leather and meat.

Following the protests by business communities across the country, the government on Tuesday said it could reexamine the statement regulating the sale of cattle and may exclude buffaloes from it.