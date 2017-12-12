Rajasthan Cabinet decides to amend law to allow bull calves' export

The Rajasthan Cabinet today decided to amend an act related to protection on bovines to allow the export of bull calves of the age of 2 years or above to other states, parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore said.

The Bill will be forwarded to the president for his consent before it is introduced in the state Assembly, he said.

The amendments to the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (prohibition of slaughter and regulation of temporary migration or export) Act are being made to allow the export of bull calves of 2 years or above age to only those states which have acted for probibiting cow slaughtering, he said.

The buyer will have to produce an affidavit that he will take care of the calves and will later use them for the purpose of agriculture or dairy farming, Rathore told reporters.

He said the amendment is for allowing only male calf. "This is for Nagauri bull calves who are known for their good growth and built," he said.

The Cabinet also decided to cover all persons from the state who were detained under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defence of India Rules (DIR) during the emergency outside Rajasthan under pension scheme for the detainees of MISA and DIR.

So far, only those persons who were detained under MISA and DIR and kept in any of Rajasthan jails were given monthly pension of Rs 12,000 and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,200.

Besides, the minister informed, the name of the pension scheme was also changed to Rajasthan Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi and few more relaxation for detainees were also announced.

In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, it was also decided to free land of five villages from acquisition for Delhi-Mumbai Industrial corridor because the villages are close to national highway and the compensation amount was high as compared to the compensation decided for other five villages.

In place of those five villages, the land will be acquired from other villages and a 60-meter road will be constructed to link that land to the highway, the minister informed.

The Cabinet also decided to allot land for the offices of GST commissioner, GST appeal commissioner and GST audit commission in Jodhpur, six bigha land for connecting an Army depot with rail line to Banar railway station in Jodhpur

It also decided to give land free of cost to the Food Craft Institute, which has been upgraded to hotel management institute, to create hostel and other facilities in Udaipur.