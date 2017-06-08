Rajasthan Board RBSE class 10 results 2017 to be declared at 4 pm today; check on rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare RBSE 10th result 2017 at 4 pm today on its official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The students can also log on to private education websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here’s how students can check their results:> Log on to either of the official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in> Click on the ‘Class 10th results 2017’ link> Enter your roll number and click on the submit button

> Your results will be displayed once you hit submit

It is advisable to take a print out of the result for future reference.

Students can also check their results using the SMS service. Here’s how: SMS RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Nearly 10.99 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10th examination 2017, conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017.

In 2015-16, around 9.32 lakh students had appeared for the exam with overall pass percentage of 92.73 percent.

The RBSE board has already declared its class 12 results for all streams and also the class 8 results 2017.