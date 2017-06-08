App
Jun 08, 2017 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2017 declared; 78.96% is pass percentage

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare RBSE class 10th result 2017 at 4 pm today on its official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the RBSE Class 10th Result 2017 on its official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can also log on to private education websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The 2017 pass percentage is 78.96 percent.The boys have outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 percent. The pass percentage for girls this year 78.89 percent.

This year, a total of 8,46,193 students cleared the exam. Of this, 4,82,743 were boys and 3,63,450 girls passed in the RBSE class 10 2017.

Here’s how students can check their RBSE Class 10 result 2017:

> Log on to either of the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
> Click on the ‘RBSE Class 10 Result 2017’ link
> Enter your roll number and click on the submit button

> Your results will be displayed once you hit submit

It is advisable to take a print out of the result for future reference.

Students can also check their results using the SMS service. Here’s how: SMS RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Nearly 10.99 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10th examination 2017, conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017.

In 2015-16, around 9.32 lakh students had appeared for the exam with overall pass percentage of 92.73 percent.

The RBSE board has already declared its class 12 results for all streams and also the class 8 results 2017.

