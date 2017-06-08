Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2017 declared; check on rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today declared the class 8 RBSE 2017 results on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The results were put online at 5 pm.

Students can also check their results on private education websites like examresults.net.

The board announced 100 percent pass percentage for Class 8th examination.

Nearly 11,92,655 students had registered for the class 8 examination that were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017.

Of this, 6,41,279 boys and 5,31,654 girls appeared for the examination.

Here’s how you can check your result:

Log on to either of the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

> Click on "RBSE Class 8th Exam Result 2017" tab> Enter your examination roll number

> Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen

It is advisable to take a printout of your results for future reference. The students can collect their mark sheets from authorized centers.

The RBSE board will put out Class 10 Board Exam Results on June 8.

Around 10.99 lakh students sat for the exam that were conducted between March 9 and March 21, 2017. The board has already declared the results for Class 12 exams for all streams.