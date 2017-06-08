Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to be declared today at 4 pm; check on rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2017 at 4 pm today on its official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students can also log on to private education websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here’s how students can check their RBSE Class 10 result 2017:> Log on to either of the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in > Click on the ‘Class 10th results 2017’ link> Enter your roll number and click on the submit button

> Your results will be displayed once you hit submit

It is advisable to take a print out of the result for future reference.

Students can also check their results using the SMS service. Here’s how: SMS RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Nearly 10.99 lakh students appeared for the RBSE class 10th examination 2017, conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017.

In 2015-16, around 9.32 lakh students had appeared for the exam with overall pass percentage of 92.73 percent.