App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 29, 2017 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railways unveils new, improved Rajdhani coaches

These coaches have initially been provided in the Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani. They were upgraded at a cost of about Rs 35 lakh, the railways said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The new 'Swarna' coaches of the Rajdhani Express with facilities such as 'auto janitor' system in toilets and LED lighting were today unveiled New Delhi Railway Station.

This is part of the railways' efforts to overhaul old and damaged coaches of all trains, starting with premium trains.

These coaches have initially been provided in the Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani. They were upgraded at a cost of about Rs 35 lakh, the railways said.

The features include a complete painting of the interiors to an aesthetic international colour scheme and LED lighting to improve illumination.

related news

These coaches also have 'auto janitor' system in toilets, faucets, stainless steel washbasins, improved soap dispensers, better quality dustbins and carefully chosen locations for ergonomic convenience.

The train has also been fitted with night signage for easy identifications of berths.

It also has built-in ladders for First AC passengers for easy access to upper berths, CCTV cameras in doorway areas and aisles to monitor any suspicious activity with data storage.

The train, the first of its kind, also has improved features like newly-designed bags with extra pockets for mobiles, LED lighting over mirrors, vinyl wrapping of toilet doors for improved aesthetics, epoxy coating in toilets, provisioning of extra mats in toilets and polished commodes and basins to make them odour-free in every trip.

This passenger initiative would be extended to another three trains of Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani and two trains of Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani and the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express.

tags #India #railways

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.