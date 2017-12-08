App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 08, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways to start releasing list of best and worst performing trains, zones

The two main issues which have been pending for a long time are cleanliness and punctuality, the parameters on which the trains and zones are going to be ranked.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon, passengers would get to know the best and worst performing trains and zones as the Indian Railways plans to make the list public, reports The Economic Times.

This is to encourage competition among the zones and help Railways to improve service standards within the organisation.

The main issues pending for a long time are cleanliness and punctuality, the parameters on which the trains and zones are going to be ranked.

Ahead of the 2019 General Election, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wants the railways to improve performance with a focus on passenger safety, and decline in derailment by half.

The national carrier would classify trains into the bottom and top ten in each zone. Currently, Indian Railways is divided into 17 zones with sub-zones among them.

A mobile app would be launched for passenger listing these zones and train which will get updated frequently.

The railways also want to improve the train punctuality which has dropped to 70 percent from the average 77-80 percent.

