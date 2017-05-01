App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 30, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai-Goa train journey will get as exciting as air travel from June. Here's how

Railways will unveil a new premier train service between Mumbai and Goa in June with state-of-the-art facilities.

Mumbai-Goa train journey will get as exciting as air travel from June. Here's how

Soon, train passengers travelling between Mumbai and Goa may be spoilt for choice: cuisine curated by celebrity chefs, tea and coffee vending machines and individual LCD screens.

Railways will unveil a new premier train service between Mumbai and Goa in June with state-of-the-art facilities.

The 20-coach Tejas Express will also have automatic doors and secured gangways for all coaches, a first for the Indian Railways.

Currently automatic doors are operational in Metro trains only, while gangways, corridors between coaches, are not closed from the sides. After the Mumbai-Goa run, the Tejas service, which was promised in the budget, is likely to be pressed on the Delhi- Chandigarh route.

Tejas Express coaches seats are equipped with LCD screens.

Since Tejas will be a new premier class train, there will be many facilities including tea and coffee vending machines, magazines and snack tables, said a senior Railway Ministry official. There will also be water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, and hand driers. Besides choicest cuisine curated by celebrity chefs, there will be wi-fi facilities and toilet engagement boards.

The train's interior colour scheme will match the exterior to give the passengers a feel of world class travel.

The LCD screens meant for entertainment purpose will also be used for disseminating passenger-related information and safety instructions, the official said.

Tejas coaches will also have integrated braille displays, digital destination boards, and electronic passenger reservation charts.

Catering service will be part of Tejas fares like Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

Comprising executive class and chair cars, Tejas coaches will be equipped with 22 new features, including fire and smoke detection and suppression systems and the improved aesthetics. The aim is to provide comfort to passengers in the inter-city journeys, the official said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mumbai-Goa #railways

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.