Railways' image harmed, need to change perception: Ashwani Lohani

The railways' image has taken a "severe beating" due to the recent spate of accidents and there is a need to change the perception about the national carrier, newly appointed Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said.

According to a statement issued by the railways, Lohani told young officers of the northern division that it was a time for deep introspection to find the maladies and shortcomings that plagued the system, and look for long-term solutions rather than quick fixes.

"Due to the recent spate of accidents, the image of the organisation has taken a severe beating," he said.

He said the Railways is an established and time-tested organisation of huge magnitude in terms of the distance it covers, and passenger and freight traffic it handles.

Motivating the officers, he said they need to ensure that the railways reputation was upheld, the statement said.

"Our track record of performance has been comparable with any other railway organisation in the world. Motivated and zealous human force is the driver of any organisation. You should have pride and passion for your work. Lead from front, setting examples for others to follow," he told the officers.

He instructed them to specially look into the staff welfare and be humane towards their needs.

On the issue of cleanliness, he said, it was a state of mind. "Start from decluttering your table and improve the state of the working spaces, stations, yards and trains" he said.

He said there would be "zero tolerance" towards corruption. "The bouquet and gift culture has to be abandoned," he said, adding the employees would be judged only on the basis of their performances on the given post.

Lohani concluded the address by saying transformation in the railways can only be brought about by a sincere and collective efforts. "Emphasis will be on betterment of infrastructure, work culture, simplifying procedures and taking responsibilities of their actions."

The senior most railway officer is scheduled to take a series of meetings on safety in the coming weeks and also meet all the divisional railway managers.