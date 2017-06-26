App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 26, 2017 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rail Board chief visits country's first underwater tunnel in Kolkata

India joined a select band of nations on completion of the tunnel, which is a crucial link for the 16.4 km-long mass rapid transport project in Kolkata.

Rail Board chief visits country's first underwater tunnel in Kolkata

Railway Board chairman AK Mital today visited the country's first underwater tunnel project across River Hooghly, which will provide metro railway connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata.

"Construction work of the tunnel, which was recently completed, was reviewed by the Railway Board chairman," general manager (administration) of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL), said.

India joined a select band of nations on completion of the tunnel, which is a crucial link for the 16.4 km-long mass rapid transport project being constructed by KMRCL at an estimated cost of around Rs 9,000 crore.

The metropolis got the first metro railway in the country in 1984.

Mital earlier reviewed the performance of Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Metro Railway and KMRC, all of which are headquartered here, at a high level meeting with general managers of Eastern, South Eastern and Metro Railways.

The Railway Board chairman reviewed the performance of these railways in respect of passenger carrying, freight loading, cleanliness, safety and punctuality, a senior railway official said.

Later, addressing the general managers and all officers of Eastern, South Eastern and Metro Railways, Mital advised railwaymen to always display devotion to their duties and keep up their hard work at the time of crisis situation like accident and derailment, the official said.

tags #Kolkata Metro #Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation #railways #Underwater Tunnel

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.