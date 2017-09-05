App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 05, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit US to talk about Artificial Intelligence

Gandhi, who recently returned from Norway, is gearing up for another offshore visit, this time to the Silicon Valley in the US to "expand his thoughts about artificial intelligence", party sources here said.

Rahul Gandhi to visit US to talk about Artificial Intelligence

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is headed to the United States where he is likely to meet the pioneers of research on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the science of making machines that think like humans.

Gandhi, who recently returned from Norway, is gearing up for another offshore visit, this time to the Silicon Valley in the US to "expand his thoughts about artificial intelligence", party sources here said.

The sources said Gandhi wants India to lead in the niche area which comes after software development, in which India has already won global recognition.

While AI is still a nascent subject to most in India, many countries including China have begun investments in the area to strengthen research in it.

A senior Congress leader said the idea was to bring back knowledge and implement it at the policy level in the Congress party’s vision documents.

Facilitating Gandhi's US visit is the chairman of Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, a technology innovator who was brought back to India by Rajiv Gandhi and was among those behind the telecom revolution in the country.

The Congress VP had met leaders in the field of biotechnology during his Norway visit.

He is currently grappling with the party's sliding electoral graph after a series of defeats. The Congress is set to lose Himachal Pradesh to the BJP in the upcoming state assembly poll.

The party is weighed down by anti-incumbency sentiments and infighting in the state unit in Himachal Pradesh. In Gujarat, where elections are slated to be held later this year, it lost a veteran when party leader and former chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela walked out of the Congress.

Gandhi will also address a conference on 'India At 70: Reflections On The Path Forward' at the University of California, Berkeley, on September 11.

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi #Silicon Valley #US

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.