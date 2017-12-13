Rahul Gandhi to visit cyclone hit areas tomorrow       

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi will visit the fishing villages of Poonthura and Vizhinjam here tomorrow to have an on-the-spot assessment of the devastation caused by cyclone 'Ockhi.'

Congress sources said he would also visit Chinnathurai in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district which was also badly affected.

Gandhi will meet fisherfolk at Poonthura and Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram district from where over 50 persons have died.

He will then leave for the St Jude's college ground at Chinnathurai to meet the affected people there, according to party sources here.

After returning to Thiruvananthapuram by 1545 hrs, Gandhi will attend the birth centenary celebrations of late RSP leader Baby John and the party's valedictory rally of 'Padayorukkam' led by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Gandhi's earlier programme scheduled for December 1 in the city had been cancelled due to the cyclone.