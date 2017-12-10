App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 10, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi on traders' losses

Taking forward his 'one question a day' series, Gandhi said BJP's twin moves of demonetisation in November last year and the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July this year have hit small traders of Gujarat and caused losses to the state's business hubs such as Surat and Rajkot.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the second phase of polling in Gujarat on December 14, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for causing losses to small traders in the state and asked whether his government would take responsibility for that.

Taking forward his 'one question a day' series, Gandhi said BJP's twin moves of demonetisation in November last year and the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July this year have hit small traders of Gujarat and caused losses to the state's business hubs such as Surat and Rajkot.

"Small traders are high and dry while major industrialists are thriving. Demonetisation and GST have hit trade hard in Surat, Rajkot, Alang and Anjar. Will your government take responsibility ?" Gandhi asked Modi ahead of the second-phase polling in northern and central Gujarat.

The Congress vice president in a tweet later promised the right to health to Gujaratis by pledging to issue Sardar Patel health cards for free treatment, air ambulance services in emergency situations, Indira Canteens for nutritious food and new hospitals for healthcare access if his party was voted to power in the state elections.

Gandhi has started 'a question a day' series on the social networking site with the tagline "22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab (22 years of account, Gujarat demands answers), referring to BJP's uninterrupted rule in the state during the period.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Current Affairs #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.