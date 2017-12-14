Rahul Gandhi promises to push Women's Reservation Bill pending for a decade

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised something that could have numerous political implications in the time leading up to the 2019 general elections.

He said that the Congress is planning on pressurising the central government to expedite the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, a lapsed bill that was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but was never voted on by the Lok Sabha.

The bill was last introduced in the lower house of Parliament in 2008, after already having been introduced on five other occasions since the '90s. The Constitution (108th Amendment) Bill, 2008, better known as the Women's Reservation Bill, seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies.

The Women's Reservation Bill was created with an intent to uplift women, who constitute the under-represented part of society in Parliament.

The bill not only proposes a 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament, but also provides that one third of the total number of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will also be reserved for women of those communities.

It also provides that reservation of seats could be on rotational basis and the reservation would cease to exist 15 years after the bill is passed and implemented as its the main aim is expected to be achieved by then.

Significance of reservation

The debate on reservation for women in Parliament gains import in the backdrop of the ongoing Gujarat assembly elections, where out of the 1,828 candidates contesting the elections, only 126 or 6.8 percent are women, according to a report by the Mumbai Mirror.

It was seven years ago when Sonia Gandhi of the Congress, Brinda Karat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Sushma Swaraj of the BJP were seen hand in hand in a rare celebratory mood when the bill was passed with an overwhelming majority in the Rajya Sabha. The partly successful move had been preceded by vehement opposition from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Janata Dal (United).

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then and the bill lapsed in 2014 when the Lok Sabha was dissolved. The meager number of women holding leadership positions in Indian politics still remains a cause for concern. In the 16th Lok Sabha, constituted after the 2014 general elections, 62 out of the 543 elected MPs are women, which happens to be a record for the lower house of parliament.

While Rahul Gandhi’s comment came in view of Congress taking up women empowerment as a theme for its ongoing assembly election campaigns, the party is not the sole supporter of the bill. Both the BJP and the leftist parties have pushed for it at different times.

History of the bill

The bill was first introduced on September 12, 1996 in the Lok Sabha by the United Front government of HD Deve Gowda. It did not get the approval of the house and instead, was referred to a joint parliamentary committee. Nothing significant came out of it.

The first NDA government, headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, again introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha in 1998. An RJD leader reportedly tore the bill apart and it lapsed with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

The bill was reintroduced in 1999, 2000 and 2003. To save it from lapsing again, the UPA-I government tabled the bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2008 and it was subsequently passed in the upper house in 2010, only to achieve a pending status in the Lok Sabha.

Conclusion

Among other things, opposition parties to the bill adhere to the popular ‘merit’ argument used against reservations and say that it would actually reinforce the unequal status of women, as they would not be perceived to be competing on merit.

While the bill lapsed with the dissolution of the 15Lok Sabha in 2014, India’s less developed neighbours did not lag behind with it. Nepal has a 29 percent legislated quota for women, whereas Pakistan and Bangladesh have 20 percent seats reserved for women. According to the government, the bill is not scheduled to be tabled in either house of Parliament in the Winter Session.