Rahul Gandhi meets Bahrain Crown Prince; talks mutual issues

Rahul Gandhi today met with Crown Prince of Bahrain Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa here and discussed a variety of bilateral issues of interest during his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress chief.

Gandhi, who is here as a state guest of Bahrain, is also expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He will address a convention of NRIs and meet the Gulf country's Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.

"Had a good meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain, HRH Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed a variety of issues of interest to India and Bahrain," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress president also met with foreign minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Gulf Daily News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Congress yesterday, Gandhi will be the chief guest at a valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) today.

Delegates from 50 countries are participating in the function, the statement said.

He will also have an interactive session with business leaders of the Indian-origin tomorrow.

"NRIs are the true representatives of our soft power and the brand ambassadors of our nation across the globe. Looking forward to meeting and addressing fellow countrymen in Bahrain tomorrow," Gandhi tweeted ahead of his trip yesterday.

Gandhi is expected to return to India on January 9.