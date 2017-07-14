App
Jul 14, 2017 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram take a dig at Urjit Patel, govt

Urjit Patel had said to the committee that the RBI is yet to find the exact amount of the demonetized currency and is still in the process of counting them.

Moneycontrol News

RBI governor Urjit Patel’s statement to the Parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday received flak from opposition leaders, with Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram flaying the central bank chief for not being able to provide a count of demonetised notes yet.

Urjit Patel told the committee yesterday that the RBI is yet to find the exact amount of the demonetized currency and is still in the process of counting them.

Gandhi, vice-president of the Indian National Congress, took a direct dig at the central government through his Twitter account.  ‘GOI looking for a Math tutor. Please apply to PMO ASAP’, he tweeted.

Veteran Congress leader and former finance minister also took a dig at the RBI saying the RBI is still trying to buy counting machines, eight months after demonetisation. 'Has RBI not heard of 'leasing'?” he asked on Twitter.

The government undertook demonetisation last November -- an action that made all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes under circulation invalid, in an attempt to tackle black money.

tags #demonetisation #Economy

