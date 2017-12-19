Gujarat poll results: Here's what Rahul Gandhi had to say

In his first address to the media after the declaration of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he whole-heartedly accepted the results of the elections.



The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me.

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 18, 2017



He also said that the BJP has has failed to answer many of the questions raised by the Congress in the recent past. Gandhi also called the "Modi model" a public relation stunt and that he has learnt a lot from Gujaratis in the past 3-4 months.



My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress’s greatest strength is its decency and courage. December 18, 2017

The Assembly elections ended with the BJP winning with 99 seats, followed by the Congress with 77 seats in 182 seats. The BJP also won in Himachal Pradesh with 44 seats in the 68-seat assembly, with 21 seats secured by the Congress.