HomeNewsIndia
Dec 19, 2017 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat poll results: Here's what Rahul Gandhi had to say

Rahul also called the "Modi model" a public relation stunt and that he has learnt a lot from Gujaratis in the past 3-4 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In his first address to the media after the declaration of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he whole-heartedly accepted the results of the elections.

He also said that the BJP has has failed to answer many of the questions raised by the Congress in the recent past. Gandhi also called the "Modi model" a public relation stunt and that he has learnt a lot from Gujaratis in the past 3-4 months.

related news

"The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Monday. Once again, he thanked Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for the support Congress received.

 

The Assembly elections ended with the BJP winning with 99 seats, followed by the Congress with 77 seats in 182 seats. The BJP also won in Himachal Pradesh with 44 seats in the 68-seat assembly, with 21 seats secured by the Congress.

