App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Questions Supreme Court judges raised need to be looked into, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president also sought a " high level" investigation into the death of judge B H Loya.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the concerns expressed by four Supreme Court judges over the institution's functioning as "extremely important", and also sought investigation into the death of judge B H Loya by the "highest level" of the apex court.

Making a brief statement at a press conference, Gandhi also said, Justice J Chelameswar's remark that democracy will not survive in the country unless the Supreme Court was preserved, was "extremely important" and that it needed to be "looked into carefully".

Special CBI judge B H Loya, who was hearing the high- profile Sohrabuddin Seikh encounter case, had allegedly died under mysterious circumstances in 2014. The apex court had yesterday agreed to hear two separate pleas seeking independent probe into the death.

BJP chief Amit Shah, an accused in the case, was discharged.

related news

One of the four senior-most judges, who held an unprecedented press conference, had said that the matter involving Judge Loya's death was one of the issues underpinning their differences with Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

"They have also made a point about Judge Loya's case. I think that is also something which needs to be investigated properly and looked at from the highest levels of the Supreme Court... All citizens who love the idea of justice, who believe in the Supreme Court, are looking at this issue and it's important that its addressed," Gandhi said.

The Congress also issued a statement where it said the issues raised by the four judges were "extremely disturbing" and have "far-reaching consequences for values we hold sacred".

tags #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.