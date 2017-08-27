Qatar Airways flight lands in Hyderabad as crew member falls sick

A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad late last night after a crew member showed symptoms of cardiac-related problem.

The Bali-bound aircraft from Doha was carrying 240 passengers and landed around midnight at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here, airport sources said.

The crew member was rushed to a hospital and is now stated to be stable, they added.

"The flight departed after the crew member was taken to a hospital," sources added.