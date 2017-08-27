App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 26, 2017 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Qatar Airways flight lands in Hyderabad as crew member falls sick

The Bali-bound aircraft from Doha was carrying 240 passengers and landed around midnight at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here, airport sources said.

Qatar Airways flight lands in Hyderabad as crew member falls sick

A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad late last night after a crew member showed symptoms of cardiac-related problem.

The Bali-bound aircraft from Doha was carrying 240 passengers and landed around midnight at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here, airport sources said.

The crew member was rushed to a hospital and is now stated to be stable, they added.

"The flight departed after the crew member was taken to a hospital," sources added.

tags #Bali #Current Affairs #Doha #India #Qatar Airways #Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.