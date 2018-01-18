App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 18, 2018 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab CM accepts resignation of minister Gurjit Singh

Amarinder said he discussed the issue of resignation, which the minister had submitted 10 days ago, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi today and then decided to accept the same.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today accepted the resignation of Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, who had come under fire from the opposition for his alleged involvement in sand mining auctions.

Amarinder said he discussed the issue of resignation, which the minister had submitted 10 days ago, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi today and then decided to accept the same.

"The resignation of Rana Gurjit Singh has been accepted," he told reporters here after his meeting with Gandhi.

The chief minister said he would be now forward the resignation to the governor for necessary action.

related news

Amarinder said he also discussed with the party chief the issue of reorganising the Punjab Congress as also the expansion of his Cabinet.

Gurjit Singh, an MLA from Kapurthala, in his resignation letter, said though he was associated with his family business for the past 10 years, the controversy surrounding it in recent months had left him with no option but to resign in the interest of the party.

He had tendered his resignation after being accused of illegally bagging sand mining contracts. It was alleged that he acquired sand and gravel mining contracts through "benami transactions in the names of his cook and office staff".

The chief minister said a restructuring of the Punjab unit of the party, especially in the context of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, would take place soon.

He said the expansion of his Cabinet would take place after the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation polls.

The new appointments would be a mix of youth and talent, with merit being the key criteria in the selection of the new ministers, he said.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and AICC Secretary, in-charge of the state Asha Kumari and party secretary Harish Chaudhry were also present at the meeting of the chief minister with Gandhi.

tags #Amarinder Singh #India #Politics #Punjab #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.