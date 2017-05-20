Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2017 may be declared today; check on pseb.ac.in

Several media reports are saying the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) may declare Class 10 results today.

There is, however, no official confirmation of this.

Results-tracking websites Exam Results and Jagran Josh said the PBSE 10th results are expected to come out in the last week of May while India Results says they are due on June 2.

If the results do come out today, here's a handy guide to check them:

> Log on to official website pseb.ac.in. If the website is slow, check out the other results tracking websites such as India Results or Exam Results.

> Click on link displaying the Punjab board results notification.

> Input vital information such as roll number and date of birth. The results will be displayed on your page. Take a print.

Punjab Class 10 exams were held on March 14-29. More than 3 lakh students took the exam last year, with 92 percent passing.

The Punjab Board has already declared PSEB Class 12th result.